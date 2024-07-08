VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SMH stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.78. 3,398,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,073,559. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.53. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $279.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.