Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 102,501 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,068,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of A10 Networks worth $93,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 16,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in A10 Networks by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ATEN. StockNews.com cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of ATEN opened at $13.72 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.12.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $50,759,123.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 619,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,535,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

