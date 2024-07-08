Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 168,162 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,118,982 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.58% of 3D Systems worth $89,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,684,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5,994.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

3D Systems stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $426.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.72.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

