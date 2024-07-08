Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 186,898 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,680,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Arcus Biosciences worth $89,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $36,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was up 480.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCUS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

