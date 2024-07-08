Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 20,712 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.01% of Middlesex Water worth $93,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 958.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 6,462.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSEX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $48,986.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,751.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $53.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.80. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $84.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 21.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 64.36%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.