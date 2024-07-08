Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 49,313 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,454,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.05% of FB Financial worth $97,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FB Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,759,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in FB Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,060,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,243,000 after purchasing an additional 220,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $11,237,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in FB Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FBK opened at $38.04 on Monday. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $41.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.14.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $107.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens raised FB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FB Financial

About FB Financial

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.