Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 51,926 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $99,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,661,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $10,848,000. PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $10,329,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $8,287,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $53.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.