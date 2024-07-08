Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,089,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PDF Solutions worth $99,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 122,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 51,701 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 181.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 72,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 46,670 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $190,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $190,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,805.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $327,515.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $564,506 in the last three months. 11.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PDFS. DA Davidson upped their price target on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, May 10th.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.40 and a beta of 1.52.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

See Also

