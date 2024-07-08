Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,601,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Astec Industries worth $96,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 131,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $13,107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Astec Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,984,000 after acquiring an additional 29,657 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Astec Industries stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $665.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

In other Astec Industries news, insider Michael Paul Norris acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,545.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

