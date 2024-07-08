Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $96,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,913.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Stock Up 0.6 %

LTH opened at $18.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.57 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Time Group Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.