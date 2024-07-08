Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,994,848 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.32% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $89,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,295,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,472,000 after purchasing an additional 150,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on EFSC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $38.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.99. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $46.17.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.