Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 41,380 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,736,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $96,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of OR opened at $16.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 1.02. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $17.37.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -90.48%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

