Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,461,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Editas Medicine worth $85,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1,183.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 288,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after buying an additional 265,812 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 241,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 54,245 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on EDIT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $67,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $67,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Editas Medicine Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $4.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $377.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.01. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.69.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
