Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,003,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 157,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of MRC Global worth $99,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 24.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,989,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,389,000 after acquiring an additional 397,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MRC Global by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,010,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,863,000 after acquiring an additional 561,706 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of MRC opened at $12.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRC shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Insider Transactions at MRC Global

In related news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $64,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Grant R. Bates sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $64,644.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,828.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

