Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,443,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Mativ worth $98,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mativ by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mativ by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Mativ by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mativ stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $869.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.62%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

