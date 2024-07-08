Vanguard Group Inc. Has $86.65 Million Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,756,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.88% of iQIYI worth $86,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $49,853,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in iQIYI by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,153,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in iQIYI by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,370,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 966,688 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in iQIYI by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,291,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 691,364 shares during the period. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Trading Down 1.3 %

IQ opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

