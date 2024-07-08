Vanguard Group Inc. Has $87.11 Million Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,082,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $87,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,067,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 274,766 shares in the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $4,798,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after buying an additional 1,203,863 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 110,616 shares during the period.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of MCW opened at $6.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.06 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $28,267.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,838.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $28,267.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,838.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $234,954.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,050,517 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,082.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,444 shares of company stock valued at $443,472 over the last 90 days. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.