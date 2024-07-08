Vanguard Group Inc. Has $90.98 Million Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,556,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.94% of Arlo Technologies worth $90,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,314,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,499,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,840,000 after buying an additional 349,082 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 54.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 718,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 251,934 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,322,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 162,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,876,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,426,000 after acquiring an additional 147,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARLO. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,743.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

