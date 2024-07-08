Vanguard Group Inc. Has $91.23 Million Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,272,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $91,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BRP by 539.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,105,000 after acquiring an additional 471,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,666,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 184,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BRP by 34.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,697,000 after purchasing an additional 149,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 95,530 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

BRP Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $63.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.06. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

