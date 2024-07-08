Vanguard Group Inc. Has $91.84 Million Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.99% of UFP Technologies worth $91,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $293.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.23. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $296.76. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.87.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

UFPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on UFP Technologies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

