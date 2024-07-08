Vanguard Group Inc. Has $93.95 Million Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,582,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Varex Imaging worth $93,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Varex Imaging Stock Down 0.1 %

Varex Imaging stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

