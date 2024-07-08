Vanguard Group Inc. Has $96.66 Million Stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,393,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $96,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,235,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,828 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,452,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,377,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 664,955 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,302,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 191,154 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

NYSE MD opened at $6.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

