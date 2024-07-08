Vanguard Group Inc. Has $98.73 Million Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,691,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $98,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 127,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $618.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 2.03. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Summit Hotel Properties Increases Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Further Reading

