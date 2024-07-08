Vanguard Group Inc. Has $99.35 Million Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,353,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of BrightSpire Capital worth $99,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRSP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $8.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $762.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.92.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Featured Stories

