Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,491,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of ProPetro worth $96,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,293,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after buying an additional 378,379 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 13.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 163,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 28.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at $539,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $71,635.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $359,245.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $395,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ProPetro Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of PUMP opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. ProPetro had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $405.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

