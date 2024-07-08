Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 26,224 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,062,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $98,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 546,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 479,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 427,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,791,000 after acquiring an additional 42,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,717.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,717.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $181,813.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,724 shares of company stock worth $1,114,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $92.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.93. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 143.09%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

