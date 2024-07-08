Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 33,906 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786,710 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $91,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $9,100,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 111,732 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,612,000 after buying an additional 35,851 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

SYBT opened at $48.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.83. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.37.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 22.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

