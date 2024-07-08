Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 78,222 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,973,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.86% of Redwood Trust worth $96,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 82,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RWT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

NYSE RWT opened at $6.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $852.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 914.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwood Trust

In other news, CFO Brooke Carillo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also

