Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,941,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Dine Brands Global worth $96,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $60.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

