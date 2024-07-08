Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 180,966 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,123,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 180,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $97,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,054,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,922,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 150,482 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 224,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 101,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $714.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently -36.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFFN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

