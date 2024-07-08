Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 21,090 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,574,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.00% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $92,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 91,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 26,474 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 37,173 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $36.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $849.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $337.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $272,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJRI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

