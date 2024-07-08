Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 47,841 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,951,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of E2open Parent worth $96,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETWO. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

NYSE ETWO opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 168.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $158.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

