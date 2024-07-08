Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,107,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,969,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.16% of CommScope worth $96,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CommScope by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Stock Performance

NASDAQ COMM opened at $1.07 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.02.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

