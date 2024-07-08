Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,057 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65,321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,667,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,713,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 443,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $230.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

