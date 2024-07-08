Vantage Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $557.79. 1,128,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,323,158. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $534.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $559.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

