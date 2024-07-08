Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ventas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $52.45 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $52.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

