Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) PT Lowered to $18.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VSTM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Verastem Stock Performance

Verastem stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.67. 326,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,714. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.19. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verastem by 114,375.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

