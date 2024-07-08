Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, May 20th.
View Our Latest Analysis on DSP
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology
Viant Technology Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of DSP stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $633.68 million, a PE ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $11.63.
Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Viant Technology Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Viant Technology
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.