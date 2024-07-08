Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DSP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Viant Technology Stock Down 3.6 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viant Technology by 379.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $243,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $633.68 million, a PE ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $11.63.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.