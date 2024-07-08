Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNOM. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Viper Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $38.99 on Monday. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy by 94.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

