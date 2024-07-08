Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Down 0.2%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $269.23 and last traded at $269.70. Approximately 990,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,783,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Visa Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 141,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 41,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

