Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML) Insider Richard Crookes Purchases 14,000,000 Shares

Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML – Get Free Report) insider Richard Crookes bought 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$42,000.00 ($28,000.00).
Vital Metals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.
Vital Metals Company Profile
