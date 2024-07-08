Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 417.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $5.34 on Monday. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.56 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 170.34% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

