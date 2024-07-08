VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 2.7%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 257,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,559,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNET shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.90 to $2.70 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.35.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $262.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.78 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maso Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,853,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 1,199.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in VNET Group by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

