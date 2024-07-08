VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
