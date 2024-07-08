Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives $17.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 78,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $31.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

