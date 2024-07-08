Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $445.15

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $445.15 and last traded at $445.15, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $424.75.

Watsco Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $450.66 and a 200 day moving average of $422.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.