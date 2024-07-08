WD-40 (WDFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. WD-40 has set its FY24 guidance at $5.00-$5.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.000-5.300 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect WD-40 to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $214.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of -0.07. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $182.87 and a 12-month high of $278.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Pendarvis bought 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,256.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 432 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 973 shares of company stock worth $226,910 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

