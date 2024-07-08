Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 10,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Northern Trust by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $83.13 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.14.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

