Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after buying an additional 119,999 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after acquiring an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,840,000 after purchasing an additional 180,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,236,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $587.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $596.27 and a 200 day moving average of $604.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,491 shares of company stock worth $13,421,594. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

