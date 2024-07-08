Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after purchasing an additional 627,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,658,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,530,000 after purchasing an additional 300,506 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,537,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,327,000 after buying an additional 298,386 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,521,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,979,000 after buying an additional 46,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.62.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $93.19 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.66.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.